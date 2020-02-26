Transcript for Amazon opens its first full size cashless grocery store

Today's tech fired Amazon has opened its first full size specialist grocery store. No lines no cashier's. The shop windows store in Seattle is stocked with fresh foods and more shoppers like been with the Amazon go out take whatever they want and walked right out your bill is automatically added to your virtual card. And you can apply now for a ride to the star her. Galactic is taking applications for spots on his spaceship two space plane. Did 250000. Dollars seats on the initial flight are for astronauts but applicants won't have a chance to make a future trip. And Jeff peanut butter. So is the jet verses gift debate. At a company has teamed up quit get beat to create especially this of jet with get on the label. To prove it should have a RG by the way to creator says it's pronounced jet. Got it. We think your check right. Jet that he.

