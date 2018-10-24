Amazon opens its third Go Store

Plus, Target offers free shipping for the holidays, and Facebook updates its Messenger app.
10/24/18

In today's tech bytes Amazon has opened its third goat store. They cashier free spot is up and running in Sanford Cisco Amazon hopes to open as many as 3000 locations by 22 and one. Boards say there are plans for shop near New York's World Trade Center. At one of Amazon's rivals is delivering some holiday savings to its customers for the first time target is offering free two day shipping on all items there's no minimum purchase involved. The deal starts next month and runs until December 22. FaceBook has annual messenger app yep FaceBook says Messinger for is simple thirty years because it consolidates the apps features into three major sections. Any messenger rolls out for its one point three billion monthly users in the next few weeks because we needed another messenger had. Those your checked by experts.

