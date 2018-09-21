Transcript for Amazon's Alexa helps parents with quiet mode

Today checked by a lap that make life easier for parents. Amazon has hurt that commands it added a whisper mode which right so let's respond to commands quietly so as not to wake a sleeping cave. Amazon has also added a new elects a feature which can help children with daily routines. And this new backtrack is supposed to help anyone who wants a seemingly lighten their load. Hover collide uses what they're calling suspended both technology to reduce stress on users it doesn't different sizes starting at 350. Dollars. And it go Oprah was going back to basics with its new models it is the hero seven black camera it is compact and durable it has a new. Stabilization feature that uses software to steady even the shaky as images. It costs about 400 bucks you can have a by the end of month dirty previewed it. When mountain biking with that it is pretty cool the Izard tech by some have a great day.

