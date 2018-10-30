Apple expected to announce new devices and operating system

The new software will allow users to video chat with 32 people at once using Facetime.
0:55 | 10/30/18

Transcript for Apple expected to announce new devices and operating system
It's an insect bites Apple's new hardware and software that company is expected to introduce new iPad and other devices today but it's also debuting a new version of its operating system. Is expected to allow you to video chat with up to 32 of your friends confusing Apple's group based time. Next our headphones with or without wires better well a new study of sound quality says wireless headphones are okay. But it says that every wired set of phones actually performs better. It claims they offer lower levels of noise and better quality. Finally Cristiano Ronaldo is the new king of its two grams a soccer stars now the most followed person on that social network was more than a 144 million followers. That's slightly more than singer Selena Gomez rounding up top three. On instead Graham Arianna Ronde they must be the pet pig. Lizard tech vice have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

