Transcript for Apple is halting its practice of having contractors listen to Siri recordings

In today's second right Siri is getting some air plot apple is halting its practice of having contractors listened to Siri recordings. Apple claims workers listen to the recordings to improve the accuracy of its voice recognition the company says a future software update. Will allow users to block recordings. And Verizon is rolling out a new phone plan for five G. Reports say the company will unveil for unlimited options all of them will reportedly include free five G. It comes as all the major wireless companies prepare for the next generation network. Finally Amazon says it's killing the dash but. The idea was to simplify reordering certain products that customers designated with the buttons but those buttons cost five bucks apiece and they just weren't as popular then about helped. And I tried out. Those are checked by have a great day.

