Transcript for Apple hints at possible new watch launch

If today's tech devices news of Apple's next launch the tech giant is expected to unveil its new apple watch an iPad. And an online only event next Tuesday the company sent out an imitation with the caption. Time flies hit the event will focus on the new watch apple says its news five G iphones will be delayed due to the pandemic. Hoover is going green vowing that his entire fleet will be made up of electric cars exclusively by 2030. The company players to commit 800 million dollars to help its drivers make the transition and General Motors will offer Hooper drivers employee pricing. Finally a big honor for the founder of zoom Eric you on has. And are Forbes 400 richest Americans list at number forty Prius fortune is said to be worth nearly. Sixteen billion dollars. Visitor tech bikes have a great day.

