Transcript for Apple and Samsung settle their long-running patent dispute

It's an insect bites apple and Samsung bury the hatchet after seven years if your companies has settled their long running patent dispute. The battle centered on how much Samsung should pay apple for copying patented features in its Smartphones. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. AT&T meanwhile has quietly raised an administrative fee for all of its nearly 65 million wireless customers. The fee more than doubled to a dollar 99 and that adds up an extra 800 million dollars a year. AT&T till the website verge it's a standard fee that covers sell site maintenance and other costs. FaceBook wants to give you more control over what you see you on your knees feet. The social media site is testing a new feature called keywords news it allows users to hide certain words for thirty days. Helpful for TV and movie spoilers as well as new stories you're tired of politics does your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.