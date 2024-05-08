Apple unveils 1st new iPad model since 2022

Plus Biden announces Microsoft's AI data center and American "Swifties" score cheaper "Eras Tour" tickets by flying to Europe.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live