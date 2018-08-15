Transcript for Asleep at the wheel: Exposing dangers of drowsy driving

Nearly everyone of us has done nodding off behind the wheel yeah one out of every eighteen crashes. Caused by a drowsy driver what can you do to avoid being one of those statistics. I'm David early let's get you up to speed. See there fit and rest thinner Chevy has just put 23 pounds of weight on me to help slow my reactions. With the weight it's gonna take me more time to move my arms election. Exactly that suggesting drowsiness and it's not all these attractive goggles will cut my vision as if I was nodding off it's a little freaky. If we see him on a corner who. Blinded temporarily. More than half a drowsy driver crashes involve a driver under the age of 25 and many more of us drive tired. When you're tired and we are drowsy your decision making is impaired and the problem is to you as a driver. Are very poor judge of how tired you are so the test. Head toward a line of cones and try to react when the command is given to turn left. Republican some of its drivers do have tricks to try and stay alert caffeine for some but Chevy safety engineer Maureen short calls coffee unpredictable. And says a good night's sleep is best if you didn't get enough sleep. She suggests these tips call someone gets your brain into the drive play games engage your brain and if your car has lane departure collision avoidance systems make sure their turned on right. When when did this go there anyway the best advice if you start Dion and her feeling fatigued. Don't be afraid to pull over and take a nap. I'm David Curley and now you're up to speed.

