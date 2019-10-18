Astronauts to make history with all-female spacewalk

More
U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will step outside the International Space Station Friday morning, the first time in history that two women have done a spacewalk together.
0:12 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Astronauts to make history with all-female spacewalk
History will be made 250 miles above earth. As astronauts Chris Coke and Jessica metre step out of the International Space Station for the first ever. All he. Else thinks well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will step outside the International Space Station Friday morning, the first time in history that two women have done a spacewalk together.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"66365711","title":"Astronauts to make history with all-female spacewalk","url":"/Technology/video/astronauts-make-history-female-spacewalk-66365711"}