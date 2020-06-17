Transcript for AT&T announces 250 store closures across US

At today's tech bytes major job cuts at AT&T wireless carriers planning to eliminate at least 3400 jobs. The company is closing 250 stores across the country of the deals with the economic fallout from cove at nineteen. FaceBook is offering a new way to take a break from politics CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. You'll soon be able to turn off political ads on FaceBook users will see the feature S suit asked today. It will be available to all users and the next few weeks you'll find the option within the ads themselves. From Silicon Valley to Massachusetts this this spot the four legged robot from Boston dynamics. Is now on cell spot comes with conditions owners must agree not to intentionally use them as weapons. Price tag 75000. Dollars each. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.