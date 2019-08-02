Brick by LEGO brick, student with rare condition builds his own prosthetic arm

This 19-year-old student has built himself a robotic prosthetic arm using LEGO pieces after being born without a right forearm due to a rare genetic condition.
1:46 | 02/08/19

