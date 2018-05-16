Deep summer discounts for Amazon Prime members in Florida

More
Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10 percent off already-on-sale items at Whole Food.
0:54 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deep summer discounts for Amazon Prime members in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55200635,"title":"Deep summer discounts for Amazon Prime members in Florida","duration":"0:54","description":"Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10 percent off already-on-sale items at Whole Food.","url":"/Technology/video/deep-summer-discounts-amazon-prime-members-florida-55200635","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.