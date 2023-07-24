Elon Musk reveals new Twitter logo

Plus, the number of daily users of Twitter’s rival, Threads, reportedly drops 70% since its peak; Sprite brings back discontinued Tropical Mix flavor.

July 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live