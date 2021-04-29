Transcript for Expedition successfully places weather station on top of 19,000-foot volcano

National Geographic announced yesterday at an expedition has successfully placed a weather station on a volcano in the Chilean Andes netlabel whole thousand feet above sea level making it the highest in the southern and Western Hemisphere's positional sense scientist near real time data such as temperature relative humidity. Wind speed an atmosphere pressure the teen was led by climate scientists and National Geographic Explorer doctor baker Perry who is also installed a network of weather stations including the two highest in the world on Mount Everest. Doctor Perry is here to tell us more. Welcome to show doctor current really appreciate you talking with us you certainly a lot of experience installing weather stations in some remote places. The challenge of getting up to the top of all Martino at 191000 feet all while carrying your gear. And either way a large weather station. This exodus and rose major challenges are from the beginning it's very remote mountain in silly it's extremely high incidence fear you windy and we were pinned down by a blizzard on part of the expedition and our horse team encountered. I'm very deep snow blew it on the higher mountain that made it major challenge leaving things up and and city and we had a tremendous team that we worked with that ultimately. Led us to successful. Expeditions there we were very fortunate who threw that regard. And the expedition of course and place right in the middle of global pandemic how are you in your team of twelve it looks Alyssa last safely. The pandemic was another major challenged it's. Present bids a number of logistical considerations so. IA who had to arrive two weeks early for a quarantine are photographer. That came in from Mexico also Lou quarantine for an extended period of time garden tired Chilean team joined us at the end of the quarantine we had. Multiple. Code that tests we had an expedition doctor on the it's on the mountains well this too is enforcing. The protocols and also conducting. Covert testing and so did that was another major challenge of course on this expedition. It just a little while ago we showed some video just at home win just it seems like punishing wind over the attend say or ash is. It does it Steele as brutal as it looks. It was it was it was pretty brutal out there rather than his temperature was well below zero hand the winds were were quite high unfortunately we have come down and has successfully installed the weather station by that point. I'm glad it's. Woo we were tendon are transferred for quite some time for sure. And the weather stations that you're installing these high remote peaks have to be light enough to carry up the mountain and then assembled on site should we can see and I believe we have some video a steady reliable are they in such difficult climates. Well with these stations have been engineered to withstand winds well over 200 miles an hour and now we're pretty confident in the ability of the structure to withstand the winds west is a bit of an unknown is. However whether the instruments Kim institute withstand direct impacts from smaller rocks that are sometimes ticked up by these extremely high winds and when. When a rocket impacts. Oh win censor a temperature sensor a solar panel had been 150 miles an hour Rick and I do some substantial damage and so. That is the big unknown as to how long these instruments full well last in those conditions. But we're gonna try to make you keep them going is as long as we can. And considering them. Many challenges that you've just been describing what is so important Gonzales weather station in Chile right now. Well this weather station and Chile right now is so important because good entire region around Santiago is in. The middle of Americans Rao and since 2010%. Petitions and rainfall the download and so follow pie has been well below normal. This is a region with over six million people. And the long term impacts on the water resources are a major concern because. Glaciers how are retreating. And then with more variable precipitation. Patterns there is real concern about the future of this water tower that provides. Such important resource is downstream. And don't low doses and tell us about the the rest of our planet as far as all the as disdain that you're able to collect from these weather stations. Well what other than her real interest in factors is that even though with d.s highest reaches of the planet where the glaciers are found. Are so important for a water resources. We we we don't really have many observations from these locations and and don't fully understand. The meteorological processes that are driving the disappearance of the glacier ice and so. These observations are critically important not only in Chile but also across the Himalayas and other portions of many Indies. Two. I make better projections of future climate change and especially water resource availability. And lastly how long it and taking it up and down Lynn and which way is is the more challenging of the teen. Well it was a fifteen day expedition we started oh walking at 6000 feet in no went up over 41000. Feet and I think coming down is do more of its challenge especially on summit day win now we're tired in. And it's been a long day already and just being extra careful when coming down when not. Our reserves are depleted her current and certainly the biggest challenge I think. Doctor Perry and we thank you so much for your time appreciate talking with us. Thank you so much around me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.