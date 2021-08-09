Extreme E truck competition races for a greener future

ABC News’ James Longman reports on Extreme E, an all-electric super truck series powered entirely by renewable energy that aims to shine a light on climate change.
6:53 | 09/08/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Extreme E truck competition races for a greener future

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

