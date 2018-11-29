Transcript for Facebook executives considered charging companies for user data

It today sect fights it was your FaceBook information nearly for sale. While the Wall Street Journal says it viewed sealed court documents and emails showing FaceBook executives discussing the possibility of charging companies for user data. They decided against it but it would've been a shift in the company's policy of not selling that information. So you've heard of sleepwalking well known researcher is warning about sleek texting. Yeah forget texting you it's more like you awake. If more young people are sending messages to their friends while they're still asleep man don't even remember doing it a city found women are more likely to sleep tax. Taylor Swift has been named this year's most influential woman on Twitter even though she's only two waited thirteen times this year. Researchers say it's the strength of a few tweaks that given the top spot most influential male winner Leanne Payne. Formerly of one direction fame they're gonna get back together. Blizzards advice.

