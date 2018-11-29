Facebook executives considered charging companies for user data

More
Facebook internal emails discussed attempts to monetize user information, according to the Wall Street Journal.
0:53 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook executives considered charging companies for user data
It today sect fights it was your FaceBook information nearly for sale. While the Wall Street Journal says it viewed sealed court documents and emails showing FaceBook executives discussing the possibility of charging companies for user data. They decided against it but it would've been a shift in the company's policy of not selling that information. So you've heard of sleepwalking well known researcher is warning about sleek texting. Yeah forget texting you it's more like you awake. If more young people are sending messages to their friends while they're still asleep man don't even remember doing it a city found women are more likely to sleep tax. Taylor Swift has been named this year's most influential woman on Twitter even though she's only two waited thirteen times this year. Researchers say it's the strength of a few tweaks that given the top spot most influential male winner Leanne Payne. Formerly of one direction fame they're gonna get back together. Blizzards advice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59490410,"title":"Facebook executives considered charging companies for user data","duration":"0:53","description":"Facebook internal emails discussed attempts to monetize user information, according to the Wall Street Journal.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-executives-considered-charging-companies-user-data-59490410","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.