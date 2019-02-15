Facebook may face major fines

Plus, curbing smartphone addiction and a world record auction for a classic video game.
0:50 | 02/15/19

In today's tech bikes FaceBook possibly facing a record fine the company is reportedly negotiating with the Federal Trade Commission about a flying stemming from recent user privacy lapses. According to the Washington Post that flying could be several billion dollars. It appears breaking that phone addiction is a lot harder than expected to a new survey found a digital detox doesn't do the trick 54% of adults that cutting back on using their Smartphone. Didn't curb their addiction to the device. And finally a new world record price for a classic video games a mint condition copy of the original Super Mario Brothers has sold for just over a 100000. Dollars at auction. The game was released by Nintendo in 1985 this copy has never been opened do they also have that birds shooter. Oh I love Allen the duct blunder. There has its act by industry today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

