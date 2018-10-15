Facebook tests un-send button for its Messenger app

More
Some users claim to have spotted the new feature on the Messenger android app.
0:52 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook tests un-send button for its Messenger app

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58502463,"title":"Facebook tests un-send button for its Messenger app","duration":"0:52","description":"Some users claim to have spotted the new feature on the Messenger android app. ","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-tests-send-button-messenger-app-58502463","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.