-
Now Playing: Facebook apps go dark
-
Now Playing: Facebook tests new dating feature
-
Now Playing: Facebook tests un-send button for its Messenger app
-
Now Playing: Samsung announces new flip phone
-
Now Playing: Apple reportedly working on new digital video service
-
Now Playing: Super smart teen girls from India invented an app to deal with e-waste
-
Now Playing: Google announces next generation smartphone
-
Now Playing: Google shuts down its social media site after security breach
-
Now Playing: Google+ to be killed after bug exposed up to 500,000 accounts
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launch lights up night sky in Southern California
-
Now Playing: New hoax emerges on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Facebook users who decide to close their account now must wait a full 30 days
-
Now Playing: Honda will invest $2 billion in GM's driverless-car company
-
Now Playing: Microsoft announces new gadgets at Surface event
-
Now Playing: Microsoft to unveil new line of tech products
-
Now Playing: Checking out the latest bicycle gadgets
-
Now Playing: Facebook could face fine of $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: 50M users' personal data exposed in 'complex' hack: Facebook
-
Now Playing: Tesla's Elon Musk tweets his way into fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Facebook introduces new virtual reality system