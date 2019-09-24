Transcript for Fitbit reportedly considering a sale

In today's tech fights vet bids may be hanging up for sale sign Reuters reports the company is exploring a sell one potential buyer may be Google's parent company alphabet. That bit is facing competition from cheaper brands and struggle to compete with giants like apple and Amazon could be getting into the fitness tracking. Brady reports say the company is developing wireless your buzz that will be power by Alexa. Though reportedly mocked her runner's distance pace and calories burned. This get BA game changer in the auto industry. Researchers say it's possible that battery could be developed for electric cars that could run for one million miles. Tesla is Elon Musk first promise such battery and now Canadian researchers say is not only possible but it could be on the market sooner than expected Tesla funded the study. One million miles with the kids. Visited tech bytes are we there yet.

