Transcript for Flickr is now limited to 1,000 photos

In today's tech bytes has deletion day for Flickr starting today the imaging service will only allow users just Tora thousand photos for free any more than that flickers going to delete them so hopefully. You've already got your pictures backed up somewhere. Any U2 wants to counter so called this like mops. Those are groups of users who hit the dislike button sometimes are for watching a video so YouTube is considering hiding the likes and dislikes Mike deep fault. Asking users why they dislike the video or removing the dislike button completely but we're don't when action may be taken. Following the Arizona teenager who found the face time bug gives up for a big rule. Or grant Thompson and his mother reportedly met with a high level apple executive in disgust grant eligibility for Apple's bug bounty program. They could grant up to 200000. Dollars big box does your tech bikes have agreed day.

