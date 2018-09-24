Transcript for Forbes reports possible problem with Apple's new phone operating system

In today's tech bytes a possible problem with Apple's new operating system bars reports some iPhone users say IOS twelve degrades the quality of their screen. Most of the complaints come from iPhone ten users apple has not commented that the company will typically release a system upgrade to fix any bugs. And Wal-Mart is going high tech with its employee training program with the help. Of virtual reality headset said the company is shipping the populace gold VR headsets to. All of its stores employees who use them to see and willing to events like a Black Friday rush. No is now a 129. Years old the company started as a playing card maker in Kyoto Japan in 1889. Nintendo started making video games in the 1970s. And has created some of the most popular games ever including Pokemon goal of course. Those are attacked by it had a great day.

