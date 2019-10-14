Transcript for Fortnite goes down a black hole

In today's tech bikes for tonight goes down a black hole but wildly popular online game became client available Sunday after an ex welcoming that ended. With a black hole on the screen for its Twitter account was wiped clean at statement from police station assures fans the game will be back. We'll face but. Crypto currency we brought C study on life support the world's. Leading economies elite Burma must not go ahead until FaceBook proves it's safe secure and doesn't pose a risk. The global financial system several key partners including MasterCard visa. PayPal recently backed down. Probably a Sunday between from Pope Francis already the church isn't new saints included has sacked sank. It's Francis likely didn't know that hash tag is part of the NFL's Twitter in the OJ program. After the saints beat the jaguars they treated couldn't lose after this past tagged blends and highly leveraged those protect rights.

