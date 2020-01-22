Transcript for GM unveils its first driverless vehicle

In today's tech vice GM unveils its first bully driver less vehicles the cruise has no steering Miller petals but don't look for on the road anytime soon the company's CEO says work on a cruise is quote far from done. And apple is reportedly getting ready to launch a new low cost iPhone word as it will look similar to the iPhone eight from three years ago is expected to be officially unveiled as soon as march. And it will be Apple's first low cost iphones this when he sixteen. Google has developed an app that lets you literally hide your phone from yourself the act which is called envelope. Provides a template for a paper screen cover just pray folded sealing your device. When your Google phone is inside the envelope that will make calls and take pictures but you can't access the Internet are social media but don't actually melt your phone. And an envelope builder tech bytes.

