Transcript for Google Maps issues new updates as cities reopen

They're today's tech bikes Google Maps has added a new feature as more cities real bad. As you look for public transit directions the apple offer co written 190 words users can see how crowded train station might be in get updates on mandatory precautions. But when you'll need to Wear face mask. Twitter has confirmed its trying to bring back its verified account program. The process approving users are authentic or a public interest has been on hold says 4017. After backlash over a blue check mark given to a white supremacist following cautious at a unite the right rally in Charlottesville Virginia. Finally Denver International Airport will be testing new technology aimed at preventing the spread of corn a virus through the summer. Touch with idea payment systems will be tried out a decent retail locations officials say it's all about restoring confidence. It's safe travel. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

