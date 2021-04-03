Transcript for Google plans to stop selling ads based on users' search history

Sanjay said fights Google is planning to stop selling ads based on your specific browsing history the company says it will abandon tracking technologies that identify users. Across multiple web sites and the growing concern about privacy the move could shake up the digital advertising industry. Gamers may soon be able to enjoy and new version of an attendance switched the latest models expected to be equipped. With a bigger screen a seven inch Samsung OLED display. Mass production of the console reportedly start in June with hopes of meeting the holiday demand. In sports and it felt bands may be facing big changes when it comes to watching games the league is reportedly close to reaching a deal that would make Amazon's prime video. The exclusive home of Thursday night football after the 20/20 two season. Wall Street Journal reports all the new broadcasting deals could be done by next week as your tech makes a great day.

