Honolulu to limit ride-hailing charges

The City Council passed a measure that limits surge pricing on taxi alternatives.
0:54 | 06/07/18

In today's tech bytes of price change for right hailing the first of its kind decision in Hawaii could have ripple effects on people who use Hoover and lived across the country. Honolulu City Council has passed the measure that limits so called surge pricing the fares can't be higher than the maximum set by the city. FaceBook is teaming up with ABC news we are one of several media organizations launching a series of news programs on Facebook's watch video service ABC's on location shows will feature our correspondents going live during major breaking news events. And a classic videogame is making a comeback at new tetris will be out this fall. The legendary puzzle game originally launched in 1984 Sony's video promoting the game shows animated backgrounds and unique blocks in people will be able to use playstations virtual reality headset to place. And so great actress. Humble Bragg in a competitive all those are tech bytes.

