Transcript for IBM is heading up a partnership with the White House

At today's tech bytes supercomputers fighting the corona virus IBM is heading up a partnership with the White House the war had high performance computing. Resources to help research the virus Google Amazon and Microsoft are also part of the consortium. The goal is to develop models to analyze how the disease is progressing which could help develop a back seat. Starting today you won't be able to browse in a best buy store in employee will bring the merchandise out to your car. Even if you didn't order in advance best five seen a search for home office equipment. As well as products that allow you to preserve who. As social distancing appears to be making people more neighborly about two thirds of a respond as to a study in the case that the corona virus crisis is bringing their community closer together many credit it working together. To help vulnerable neighbors those are tech bytes.

