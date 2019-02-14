Transcript for Instagram addresses a glitch

In today's tech site in mr. Graham promises of quick fix to a glitch many celebrities discovered yesterday they lost a significant number of followers. More than a million in some cases some evil thought is a gram of eliminating big accounts for the company's response indicates it's a technical problem. And on this Valentine's Day be careful if you're looking for love online a new government report says romance scams are sky rocketing through dating sites apps and social media. More than 21000. Americans admitted falling for scams last year costing a 143. Million dollars. And it appears comfort food dominates the menu for some people today according to out grubs hub at the top orders for single people on Valentine's Day are pizza pop like a beats a role. Chicken burrito and chicken case that the lecture Wacom only clear. And those protect bites have a happy Valentine's Day.

