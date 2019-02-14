Instagram addresses a glitch

More
Plus, dating app scams are on the rise and the best comfort food for Valentine's Day.
0:51 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Instagram addresses a glitch
In today's tech site in mr. Graham promises of quick fix to a glitch many celebrities discovered yesterday they lost a significant number of followers. More than a million in some cases some evil thought is a gram of eliminating big accounts for the company's response indicates it's a technical problem. And on this Valentine's Day be careful if you're looking for love online a new government report says romance scams are sky rocketing through dating sites apps and social media. More than 21000. Americans admitted falling for scams last year costing a 143. Million dollars. And it appears comfort food dominates the menu for some people today according to out grubs hub at the top orders for single people on Valentine's Day are pizza pop like a beats a role. Chicken burrito and chicken case that the lecture Wacom only clear. And those protect bites have a happy Valentine's Day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61073392,"title":"Instagram addresses a glitch","duration":"0:51","description":"Plus, dating app scams are on the rise and the best comfort food for Valentine's Day.","url":"/Technology/video/instagram-addresses-glitch-61073392","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.