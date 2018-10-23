Instagram is now the most popular social media platform among teens

More
Plus, Uber may deliver food by drone sooner than you think, and it's national iPod day.
0:52 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Instagram is now the most popular social media platform among teens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58686154,"title":"Instagram is now the most popular social media platform among teens","duration":"0:52","description":"Plus, Uber may deliver food by drone sooner than you think, and it's national iPod day.","url":"/Technology/video/instagram-now-popular-social-media-platform-teens-58686154","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.