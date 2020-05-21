Transcript for New IOS update makes unlocking your iPhone easier

Today's tech bytes unlocking your phone while wearing a mask a feature on Apple's new operating system makes that process go more quickly. If you're wearing a mask swipe up once from the bottom of the screen you'll immediately see the option to enter your pass code. Big changes are coming to Facebook's offices Bloomberg reports the company will allow workers to return to like six. However offices will be limited to 25% capacity. Also staff were reportedly undergo regular temperature checks and be required to Wear face masks. Finally one of the biggest podcasting deals ever. Joseph Rogan is taking his podcast that Joseph Rogan experience the Spotify in a deal likely worth more than 100 million dollars. Rogan is full library will be moving exclusively to Spotify its video podcasts will no longer be available on YouTube. Does your tech bikes have a great day. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.