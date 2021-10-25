James Webb Space Telescope has biggest mirror of any telescope ever launched

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi discusses the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, and how the system of infrared cameras and mirrors compares to other NASA creations, like the Hubble Telescope.

