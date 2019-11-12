Transcript for The Justice Department reportedly tracks Google’s purchase of Fitbit

If they check twice a Justice Department is reportedly tracking Google's purchase of it published reports say the facts are worried about antitrust issues to deal could make bit bit competitive with apple and Samsung. And fitness tracker market but watchdogs say it will give school even more data about us. Wal-Mart is upping the stakes in the grocery war. Retail giant bull test drive our list of grocery deliveries in Houston next year. The company is teaming up with when Euro this same self driving company. Testing deliveries with Kroger and dominoes. And take a look at what's being called the world's first electric commercial flight. This C plane in Vancouver Canada lifted off using an electric engine it has a range of about 100 miles operator harbor air hopes to have a fully electric. Fleet then three year. Other tech bright Abbott wanted.

