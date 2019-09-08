Transcript for Juul is launching a Bluetooth-enabled e-cigarette

In today's tech bikes and jewel is launching a new Bluetooth connected. ID verification process. And the device lock so that no one else can use it. Amazon's self driving delivery robots are coming to Los Angeles suburb the six wheeled vehicles will be roaming the streets of are buying and look at that they look like a picnic cooler on wheels and are about the same size. For now Amazon workers will accompany the rubles. And over and lift are admitting what cities have been saying for years they make traffic a lot work study found they accounted for more than 10% of vehicle miles and some major cities. In San Francisco traffic doubled. Over at what year period my goodness. And booze are your tech blades have a good one.

