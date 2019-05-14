Transcript for Lawsuit accuses Apple of overcharging apps in the App Store

In today's tech -- a lawsuit accusing apple of overcharging for iPhone apps will now proceed to the Supreme Court has rejected the company's request to dismiss the lawsuit. Apple requires that all iPhone software be sold and bought through the company's App Store. Critics say that makes the apps more expensive with apple getting caught. Take a look at the world's first full global computer this flexible thinkpad from Lenovo works just like a portable cellphone but instead a book. Coming up tablet it turns into a traditional laptop this is a super tight but the company plans to launch the final product next year. And the online shipping wars are heating up Wal-Mart is rolling out free next day delivery on orders costing more than 35 dollars. The company says the service will be available to most US shoppers buying and the year so many opportunities for you to buy me something. And for the younger tomorrow. They're the exact right.

