Transcript for Lyft adding panic button for riders

In today's tech right up panic button for left. Passenger rights or services adding in an apt methods that make not what one calls the move follows last month's murder of a college student allegedly by a fake Hoover driver. The Postal Service is testing self driving trucks a two week trial is moving male between Phoenix in Dallas about it. Thousand miles each way each of the rowboat tracks has a safety engineer and a driver on board just in case. It's and that had here we can't get excited about summer camp and there's a new option this year summer camps. Free YouTube verse they teach kids how to shoot video edit sound and do self marketing so they can become a YouTube star the Wall Street Journal reports various companies. Run the camps they cost anywhere from 300 to 1000 dollars a week. They're not outside playing here at a computer. You're learning as your tag right.

