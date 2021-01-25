Transcript for Mass logout reported for Facebook users

In today's tech bytes and master lock up her FaceBook users it started Friday night when some users were unexpectedly log data there are counts. The social media platform is blaming a configuration change for the problem everything was fixed by Saturday. Apple is poised to announce the first 100 billion dollar quarter in company history the numbers are driven by strong performance of the iPhone twelve and high demand for Max tonight as. With workers and students still at home. During this pandemic. Finally the station away it is dropping the wood paneling and going high tech. A new wagon from ID features 22 inch wheels and you go from zero to sixty miles per hour in 3.5. Seconds. And a new wagon from Mercedes S 603 horsepower. Desi insect bites and have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.