Massive illegal streaming services busted

Two men in Las Vegas have pleaded guilty to operating two illegal streaming services; one of which had more subscribers than Netflix and Hulu.
0:51 | 12/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive illegal streaming services busted
In today's tech bikes massive illegal streaming services bust that human in Las Vegas pleaded guilty to running two web site that a legally stream to movies and shows. One of the site had more subscribers than Netflix Hulu and other platforms. Port is getting into film promotion to pop. A video game hosted a never before seen clip of Star Wars the rise of skywalker. During a Sunday meant it appeared at a drive in theater within the game. And of course it included. What sabres. Probably a remarkable milestone for Google street view. The company says it has captured more than ten million miles. A street view imagery that is the same as circling earth more than 400 time is going to be caught on that street view Google. Article you may already have been caught just don't know after. I go the attack bites you guys have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

