Meta to end third-party fact-checking program ahead of second Trump term

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the founding CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate Imran Ahmed about Facebook and Instagram owner Meta ending its fact-checking program.

January 7, 2025

