NASA is looking for contractors for the next moon mission

Plus, YouTube adds stories and the U.S. military is testing exoskeletons for its soldiers.
0:50 | 11/30/18

Video Transcript
And today's tech bytes NASA's future moon mission the space agency has selected nine companies to compete for. More than two billion dollars in contracts to carry experiments to the lunar surface. The first flight could take place as early as next year. So you too busy getting in on the stories crease and video sharing site is rolling out an answer brand like stories featured either took more than 101000 subscribers. Unlike insert Graham's story that last 24 hours YouTube stories will last seven days. And the military spending seven million dollars on an X so Skelton meant to get soldiers better strength and endurance it's being developed by Lockheed Marten prototypes used sensors artificial intelligence. And other technology to aid natural movement. It's still years away from Houston. Those are tough fights have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

