Transcript for NASA ends mission for Mars rover, Opportunity, after 15 years

This is a celebration. Of so many achievements and I'll just start by saying. You know when this. Little rover landed the objective. Well as to how that be able to to move. 11100 yards and survive. For ninety days on Mars ninety souls. And instead here we are fourteen years later. After 28 miles of travel. And today we get to celebrate the end of this mission. Back in June we were afflicted by a historic. Global dust storm on Mars it just blackened the skies over the rover and starve the rover for energy and the rover went silent. And we tried valiantly over these last eight months to try to recover the rover to get some signal from Matt. We've listened to every single day with the deep space network weather sensitive receivers. And we sent over a thousand recovery commands trying to exercise every possibility. Of getting a signal from the rover. But the brought us to today are brought us to last night we set our final commands and we heard nothing and so it comes time to say goodbye. I was there yesterday. And I was there with the team asked these commands went out and took a deep sky. And I learned hot this morning. That he had not heard back. I thought I am standing here where if sends off. T appreciation. And gratitude. That I declare the opportunity mission as complete. And with that. Dumars exploration rover mission house complete.

