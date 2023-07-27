By the Numbers: Strikes, GDP, and AI jobs

A look at the numbers behind the country’s economy remaining strong despite the highest interest rates in decades and the rise of labor disputes, as concerns about protections for workers mount.

July 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live