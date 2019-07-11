Older Samsung smart TVs will no longer support Netflix

More
Plus, Airbnb promises to have all listings authenticated, and China imposes strict gaming rules.
0:51 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Older Samsung smart TVs will no longer support Netflix

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Plus, Airbnb promises to have all listings authenticated, and China imposes strict gaming rules.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"66820727","title":"Older Samsung smart TVs will no longer support Netflix","url":"/Technology/video/older-samsung-smart-tvs-longer-support-netflix-66820727"}