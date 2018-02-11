-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals for Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday shopping tips
-
Now Playing: Biggest Cyber Monday savings
-
Now Playing: Online holiday sales skyrocket ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Google employees stage worldwide walkouts
-
Now Playing: Female employees protest Google's handling of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Uber launches new safety feature
-
Now Playing: Apple unveiled iPad pro that features facial recognition
-
Now Playing: New line of Apple products
-
Now Playing: Apple expected to announce new devices and operating system
-
Now Playing: Why you should purge forgotten 'zombie' accounts online
-
Now Playing: IBM buys software company Redhat
-
Now Playing: Apple iPhone XR hits stores worldwide
-
Now Playing: Apple and Samsung fined in Italy for slowing down older phones
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens its third Go Store
-
Now Playing: Instagram is now the most popular social media platform among teens
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk's hyperloop takes a big step forward
-
Now Playing: Apple releases the iPhone XR
-
Now Playing: Google launches next generation smartphones
-
Now Playing: Self-driving cars in Paris