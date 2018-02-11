Transcript for Online holiday sales skyrocket ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday

In today's tech bikes online holiday sales skyrocketed a new forecast says consumers will spend more than 124. Billion dollars online this here that's nearly 15% more than last year. Cyber Monday will be the busiest day followed by Black Friday. And what's not selling like that you say you are Smart phone and your report shows global sales have now fallen. Four straight quarters analysts sale lack of new designs are among the reasons for the slump some sun is still the global leader with 20% of that market. And any film from director Orson welles' debuts today on Netflix the other side of the wind as a Hollywood legend's last fully produced project it's a story of a fictional director making his comeback. Wells worked on it in the seventies but financing got in the way Netflix help pay for the finished product. For the loser tech bytes the great day.

