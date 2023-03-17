OpenAI CEO, CTO on risks and how AI will reshape society

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tells ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis that AI will reshape society and acknowledges the risks: “I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this.”

March 17, 2023

