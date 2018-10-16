Transcript for Owner of dating sites to repay users nearly $1M

In today's tech bytes dating sites paying up. The company that owns Christian mingled. That's for automatically ring Ewing subscriptions or denying requested refunds. It's also paying a 500000. Dollar fine. We're also wastes could soon be gliding across the seas the company is working with chip maker Intel. To build self driving sure that the system uses cameras radar and lasers to guy the vessels the goals to launch the first on cruise ships by 20/20 five. If there's a camera so drastic and see light moving in slow motion and uses what's called compress ultra fast photography. Captures images at ten trillion frames per second US and Canadian scientists are using it to track the movement it light beams. Frame by frame now impressive. And those are tech sites have a great day.

