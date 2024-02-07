Pros and cons of wearable technology

ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton reports on the benefits of wearable technology and some drawbacks users can experience when tracking data like steps and sleep.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live