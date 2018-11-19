Transcript for Could regulation be coming to Silicon Valley?

In today's tech bikes is regulation coming to Silicon Valley in Andy with HBO apple CEO Tim Cook says. Regulation of big tech companies is now inevitable cook says he believes congress will pass some level of regulation because. As he puts it the free market is not working when it comes to protecting users' privacy. And you may want to change your answer Graham password and speaking of privacy the company says a small number of people's passwords may have been exposed during a security bug. It's Graham says the problem has been fixed and they promise it won't happen again. Hi. YouTube is running free movies there's a catch different movies will come with ads the titles come from major Hollywood studios include some old blockbusters like the terminator. You may eventually be services such as exclusive screenings of new films. Terminator twenty years thirty years old those are tech specs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.