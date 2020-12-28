Transcript for Researchers at Oxford university have reportedly turned CO2 into jet fuel

It's a basic right to step toward zero emission of air travel researchers at Oxford University are reportedly term carbon dioxide. And to jet fuel they say the process is simpler and less expensive than other alternate fuel possibilities. There are talks with the industrial partners about production. Two Danish architects have just finished a two month test. About collapse civil shelter they like to see use on the moon that task took place on a remote part of Greenland. Shelters designed to take up minimum space on moon bound spacecraft. And test plus new software update will allow drivers to change the sound of their foreign. But freeloading noises including goats and other animals Tesla CEO Elon Musk even tweeted about it. Without mentioning a certain bodily function which is also an option. We'll leave it there goes your tech bytes have a great day.

