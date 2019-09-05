Transcript for New restrictions for Instagram

In today's tech writes there's a gram planning some new rules for taking down accounts currently accounts are allowed a certain percentage of violations have been appeared of time before their band. That allowed more violations to users who post more the new rules will give users the same number of violations before being removed. And amounts Acco dot kids edition is the target of a consumer groups' complaint. The group is demanding an FTC investigation of this says the speaker won't forget what children say to Ed. Amazon says the device is compliant with the law there's much more. Coming up on Good Morning America. And Google has created a series of non binary Moody's. There are 53 of them they've already launch on pixels are phones. As a beta released and it will be in the next version of Google's mobile operating system later this year you're like Saudi Moochie. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.